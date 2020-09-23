TUSD Governing Board moves forward with revised hybrid learning model

TUCSON (KVOA) - In a 3 to 2 vote, the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board approved a hybrid model of learning, with a revision of honoring teacher and student relationships of the first quarter.

The revision comes after several board members shared their concerns on if students would have to change teachers when choosing a hybrid learning option or staying remote.

On Wednesday, parents will be able to go onto an online portal and answer if they'd like their child to return to the classroom two days a week or stay remote.

As it stands now, the district does not meet guidelines set out by the Pima County Health Department to return to a hybrid model.

If and when they do meet health guidelines the district could move forward with a hybrid learning model as early as Oct. 19.

Regardless, of when the district transitions to hybrid learning, TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo says parents will have options.

"Once we open up that portal we're now going to have numbers on a school by school basis of just how many parents are selecting fully remote or how many parents are going to be selecting the hybrid model," Trujillo said.

The district is also working on providing free COVID-19 testing to students and employees by late October.

TUSD's Governing Board will meet again on Oct. 6 to review the final model of the hybrid learning plan.

