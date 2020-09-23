President Trump declines to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses election

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is declining to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Trump told reporters Wednesday that he would “have to see what happens" when asked about whether he’d commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

He says, "“You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”

Trump has been pressing a monthslong campaign against mail-in voting, which more states are encouraging to keep voters safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The president, who uses mail-in voting himself, has baselessly claimed widespread mail voting will lead to massive fraud.