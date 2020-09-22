Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day: What Arizonans need to know

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day: What Arizonans need to knowNew
Tuesday is a good day to register to vote, if you have not already done it.
Every fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day. This year it falls on Sept. 22.
National Voter Registration Day was created as an awareness campaign. It was first observed in 2012. More than 300,000 Americans registered that year.
The day is supposedly timed to happen a few months before some of the bigger elections of the year.
Of course, in 2020 we have a presidential election along with several important races across the nation.
The General Election will be Nov. 3, with early (absentee) voting beginning on Oct. 7.
KEY DATES
- Oct. 5 - *Voter registration deadline*
- Oct. 7 - First day that counties can mail out ballots to voters, in-person voting becomes available
- Oct. 23 - Last day to request a ballot-by-mail or sign up for PEVL
- Oct. 24 - Weekend voting becomes available
- Oct. 27 - Last day to mail a ballot back
- Nov. 3 - Election day
How do I register to vote?
- ONLINE: Visit Service Arizona EZ Voter Registration
- BY MAIL: You can either print off a form online (PDF) or request that a registration form be mailed to you from your County Recorder. After completing the voter registration form, mail it to your county recorder’s office.
- IN-PERSON: You may visit your County Recorder’s Office and fill out a registration form in person.
- ADDRESS CONFIDENTIALLY PROGRAM MEMBERS – You should only register to vote through the ACP process.
Update Your Voter Information
You should update your voter information if any of the following apply:
- You recently moved to a new address
- Your name has been legally changed
- You would like to change your political party affiliation
For more information, click here.
Where do I go to vote?
To find out where your polling place is and where you can vote, you can look up your polling place on the Secretary of State's Polling Place Finder.
Apply to vote by mail. How to Get a Ballot-by-Mail.
OPTION 1: SIGN UP FOR THE PEVL ONLINE - There is no deadline to join the PEVL. However, to get a ballot-by-mail for an upcoming election, you must sign up at least 11 days before Election Day.
OPTION 2: SUBMIT A WRITTEN PEVL REQUEST FORM
What's on you ballot?
You can enter your address on the Ballotpedia website to view a sample ballot.
Visit kvoa.com/decision2020/ for the latest election coverage.