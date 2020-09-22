Sierra Vista 18-year-old arrested for selling drugs, sex with 14-year-old

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - An 18-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday for selling drugs and engaging in sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old.

According to Sierra Vista Police Department, Tyler Schultz was arrested after police launched an investigation when the officers learned that Schultz reportedly arranged to meet a 14-year-old to sell marijuana on Snapchat late July.

SVPD said when Schultz met with the 14-year-old in front of a friend's home he allegedly had sexual intercourse with the minor in his car. He then reportedly drove the minor to his home, where they were said to engage in sexual activity again.

The 18-year-old was charged with two elevated Class 2 felonies of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of molestation, involving a minor in a drug offense, child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Schultz was booked into Cochise County Jail without bond.