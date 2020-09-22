One killed, one seriously injured after wall collapses in southside building

One killed, one seriously injured after wall collapses in southside buildingUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - One person died after a wall of a building collapsed on the south side Tuesday morning.
According to Tucson Fire Department, a team was dispatched to the 1600 block of West Commerce Court near Valencia and Midvale Park roads at around 9:56 a.m. in reference to a report of a wall collapse.
TFD said one man was found dead at the scene. Another man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries in connection to the incident.
Details are limited at this time.
