One killed, one seriously injured after wall collapses in southside building

TUCSON (KVOA) - One person died after a wall of a building collapsed on the south side Tuesday morning.

According to Tucson Fire Department, a team was dispatched to the 1600 block of West Commerce Court near Valencia and Midvale Park roads at around 9:56 a.m. in reference to a report of a wall collapse.

TFD said one man was found dead at the scene. Another man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries in connection to the incident.

WALL COLLAPSE 🚨 At 9:56 the #TucsonFire TRT team was dispatched to the 1600 block of W. Commerce Court for reports of a wall collapse. Once on scene at 10:04 units discovered a deceased male victim, and one other male victim with serious injuries who was transported... pic.twitter.com/WQExJGty8t — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) September 22, 2020

Details are limited at this time.

