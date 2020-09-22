BBB Warning: Real F-rated companies pay for fake A+ profiles

TUCSON (KVOA)- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers after it recently became aware of a sophisticated scheme perpetrated by scammers that created realistic-looking BBB profiles.

The BBB said most companies try to avoid an F rating from the BBB by maintaining good business practices and being responsive to their customers, especially when a customer files a complaint. However, a few companies figured out an easier way by paying a web developer to create a fake BBB Profile in order to lie to customers without being accredited.

According to the BBB, Sapa Auto Sales and SEB Freight changed their ratings to an A+ and added the Accredited Business Seal. Then the two companies linked to the fake BBB profiles from their websites. The only difference was the URL; it wasn’t BBB.org. The BBB said it was able to successfully get the website with the fake profiles shut down.

There are more than 400,000 BBB Accredited Businesses across North America.

"Not only do these businesses believe in the BBB Standards for Trust, they agree to meet higher standards than non-accredited businesses, and they pay dues to BBB that allow us to offer our services for free to consumers. These trustworthy businesses deserve their BBB seal, and they display it with pride," the BBB said in a news release. "F-rated companies with phony profiles not only offer substandard experiences for consumers, they take money away from trustworthy businesses. We aren’t sure if these companies are trying to get customers that otherwise wouldn’t give them business, or if they are collecting personal information for more nefarious reasons. Either way, consumers should avoid them!"

According to the BBB, website spoofing is not uncommon. Scammers create a website, as a hoax, that copies an existing site, for the purpose of tricking the users into thinking they are on the real site. The fake site will often have the same logos as the real one and a similar-looking URL.

To tell the difference between a phony and a legitimate BBB site, search for the buisness on BBB.org. If you see a BBB seal on a website or social media feed, make sure it goes to BBB.org and no place else.

You can report suspicious activities to BBB Scam Tracker.