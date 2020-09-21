No charges filed against Arizona trooper in shooting death of Dion Johnson

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors have declined to file criminal charges against an Arizona state trooper in the fatal shooting of a Black man during a roadside struggle nearly four months ago that inspired protests in Phoenix.

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said charges weren’t warranted against Trooper George Cervantes in the fatal shooting of Dion Johnson.

During the struggle, Cervantes told investigators a partially handcuffed Johnson pulled part of the officer’s body into Johnson’s car through an open door.

The officer said he feared he would lose control of his gun if Johnson continued to overpower him, so he shot Johnson.