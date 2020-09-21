New details revealed in arrest of former TPD officer

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department released new details regarding the arrest of one of its officers.

On Sunday, former Tucson Police Department officer William Gallego was booked into the Pima County Jail after body-worn camera footage revealed he assaulted a suspect during an arrest on Sept. 17.

TPD says that officers were dispatched to 205 W. Irvington Rd. for a report of a fight the night of Sept. 17.

Reportedly, the suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

Later that night, officers were called back to the scene as the suspects had returned.

Police say a security guard in the center pointed out the suspect and said he wanted him arrested for trespassing.

"As officers began to make contact, the adult male suspect laid face down on the ground and put his hands out. After officers put handcuffs on the suspect, he became uncooperative and started to resist," TPD said in a news release Monday. "The officers tried rolling the suspect on to his side, but he began yelling, kicking his feet and refused to give officers his name."

Gallego later responded to the scene to assist, police say.

Reportedly, the officer recognized the suspect from a previous incident and called the suspect by his name.

TPD says the suspect spit on Gallego's pant leg.

"For reasons we do not know, Gallego placed his boot on the back of the suspect’s head," TPD said in the release. "He then walked to his vehicle to obtain a restraint device."

Tucson Police said that when Gallego returned to the scene, he "walked past the suspect and struck his head with his shin on two separate occasions."

Officers reportedly retrained the suspect's legs and carried him to the patrol vehicle, as he refused to stand, TPD says.

The suspect was booked into the Pima County Jail on one count of trespassing and one count of failure to identify.

TPD says the suspect was not injured during the incident.

William Gallego was charged with one count of aggravated assault. He resigned from the police department prior to being booked into jail. He had been with the police department for 16 years.