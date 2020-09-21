Botswana officials: More than 300 elephant die from toxix algae

BOTSWANA (NBC) - Botswana wildlife officials said on Monday that cyanobacteria was the cause of a string of mysterious elephant deaths this year that had alarmed conservationists.

Cyanobacteria are microscopic organisms common in water and sometimes found in soil.

Not all produce toxins but scientists say toxic ones are occurring more frequently as climate change drives up global temperatures.

Some cyanobacterial blooms can harm people and animals and scientists are concerned about their potential impact

As climate change leads to warmer water temperatures, which many cyanobacteria prefer.

Southern Africa's temperatures are rising at twice the global average, according to the intergovernmental panel on climate change.

Africa's overall elephant population is declining due to poaching but Botswana, home to almost a third of the continent's elephants, has seen numbers grow to around 130,000.