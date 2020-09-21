Amy Coney Barrett emerges as early favorite for Supreme Court seat after meeting with President Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump met Monday with Amy Coney Barrett at the White House as the conservative judge emerged as an early favorite for the Supreme Court.

He says he expects to announce his pick on Friday or Saturday. That would be before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is buried next week at Arlington National Cemetery.

Ginsburg’s casket will be on public view Wednesday and Thursday outside the court and Friday inside the Capitol. Trump said he wants his choice confirmed before Election Day, Nov. 3.

Democrats led by Joe Biden are pointing to the hypocrisy of Republicans rushing through a pick so close to the election after refusing to do so for President Barack Obama in 2016.