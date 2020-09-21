19-year-old turns himself after midtown double homicide

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 19-year-old was taken into custody on Sept. 20 in connection to a double homicide that occured the day before.

At around 9 p.m. Sept. 19, 21-year-old Manaury Acevedo lying in the roadway near South Dodge and East March Place with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. After Tucson Police Department officers canvassed the area, 20-year-old Javier Araiza Lugo was also found with life-threatening injuries.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, police made contact with a 19-year-old later identified as Raul Corrales in connection to the case. After turning himself in, police took him into custody near the 3100 block of East Silverlake road.

He was booked into Pima County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder.

Additional charges may be added at a later time, according to TPD.