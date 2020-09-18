Southside gentlemen’s club closed for non-compliance of state’s COVID-19 protocols

TUCSON (KVOA) - A southside gentlemen's club has been forced to close after Arizona Department of Health Services sent out a notice of closure for non-compliance with state protocols for COVID-19 on Friday.

Nearly one month since ADHS began phasing in the reopening process for Pima County bars and other businesses, Christie's Cabaret located 6608 S. Tucson Blvd. near Valencia Road was ordered to close citing that the business was "operating in violation of its Attestation and thus is jeopardizing the health, safety and welfare of the public."

In addition to being forced to close, the gentlemen's club had its liquor license indefinitely, according to ADHS.

On Sept. 10, strip club Curves Cabaret at 2130 N. Oracle Rd. was also ordered to close by the ADHS.

To view the ADHS documents in its entirety, click the corresponding links below.

Christie's Cabaret's Attestation

Christie's Cabaret's Closure Notice