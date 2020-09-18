Sabino Canyon to partially reopen on Monday amid Bighorn Fire restoration efforts

TUCSON (KVOA) - After it was forced to close due to the effects of the Bighorn Fire, Sabino Canyon and the Santa Catalinas will be reopen with partial services on Monday.

According to Sabino Canyon officials, the recreational area will be reopened on Monday. However, the shuttle and the visitor center will remain closed at this time.

"We've worked to implement emergency treatments so we can provide as many recreation opportunities to the public as possible," said CJ Woodard, Santa Catalina District Ranger. "Visitors should be aware that Sabino Canyon looks different after the fire due to mitigation measures implemented by the BAER team. Hazards still exist in the burn scar and the general forest, so I implore visitors to be safe, heed the signs, and be vigilant."

The following trails will be partially reopened starting Monday.

Oracle Ridge Trail #1 (3.2 miles)

Brush Corral Trail #19 (1.75 miles)

Mint Spring Trail #20 (0.3 mile)

Box Camp Trail #22 (3.5 miles)

Sabino West Fork Trail #24 (1 mile)

Esperero Trail #25 (3.3 miles)

Finger Rock Trail #42 (1.5 miles)

Pima Canyon Trail #62 (2.4 miles)

Ventana Trail #98 (2 miles)

Pontatoc Trail #410 (2 miles)

Guthrie trail #704A (0.5 mile)

Arizona Trail (32.5 miles)

As restrooms and trash services will not be available at the park in time for the reopening, visitors are asked to follow the Leave No Trace principle.

Officials say this "updated order will remain in effect until Nov. 1."

For more information, visit fs.usda.gov.