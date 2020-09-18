Just Between Friends pop-up sale comes to Tucson just in time for school

TUCSON (KVOA) - Whether your child is participating in home school or online school, there is still a desire to look sharp,

If you haven’t finished your shopping, you are in luck. Just Between Friends is opening to the public on Saturday with a back-to-school sale.

This sale, which intended to cut families a break, who have been financially struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, offers discounts of up to 90 percent on items from clothes, games, blankets and furniture.

This pop-up opening sale event will give an opportunity to local Tucson families to save money and make money.

Over the next two weekends, JBF is taking over the old Tuesday Morning location on Stone and River roads.

This weekend, admission to the sale will cost $2. Hours on Saturday and Sunday will last from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Then on the upcoming Friday, the store will host a Half Price Day from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Admission to this day of sales is free.

The pop-up sale will then continue Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. before its final day on Sept. 26. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day.

Admission will be free on the pop-up sale's final weekend.

For more information, visit nwtucson.jbfsale.com.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Marissa Mitchell.