CBP seizes $1.4M worth of meth from modified truck in Sasabe

TUCSON (KVOA) - About $1.4 million worth of methamphetamine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after Border Patrol agents inspected a highly modified work truck at an immigration checkpoint near Sasabe, Ariz. Thursday afternoon.

According to CBP, a Ford F-250 utility truck driven by a 26-year-old from Hereford driving was referred for a second inspection when it was driving through the Highway 286 immigration checkpoint.

With aid from a Border Protection canine, the officers found several packages of narcotics in a compartment hidden beneath the utility portion of the truck and in the truck's frame.

After the truck was transported to safe location for further inspection, CBP seized more than 600 pounds of meth from the vehicle.

The drugs, vehicle and the driver of the truck were then turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.