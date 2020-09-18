Amazon delivers a donation to Arizona State Schools for Deaf and Blind

TUCSON (KVOA) - Amazon certainly delivered on Friday. Employees from their Tucson delivery station stopped by the Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind on Friday to donate 5,000 face shields.

Face shields, rather than masks, assist the deaf and blind students and staff specifically with their efforts to continue effective communication while also keeping everyone safe.

According to officials, in addition to this donation, face shields will also be doled out to local school districts with special education teachers and general education teachers who instruct deaf or hard of hearing students.

"Deaf and hard-of-hearing infants, toddlers, preschoolers, school-aged children and their families across the state will have access to clear communication, as well as better access to their educational curriculum," Dr. Kristen Rex, Assistant Superintendent of Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. "ASDB thanks Amazon for their partnership on this critical issue. ASDB is so pleased to accept this generous donation of face shields from Amazon. These shields will have a statewide impact, from Yuma to Kayenta, and all spots in-between".

Since March, the Amazon Prime Air Drones Team has been busy designing and producing countless face shields, then donating them to frontline workers across the country.

The face shields that were donated to ASDB were graciously made by the Drones Team and have a value of more than $13,000.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson Marissa Mitchell.