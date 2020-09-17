UArizona expected to end furloughs ahead of schedule

TUCSON (KVOA) - A little over a month after the University of Arizona implemented its furlough plan, UArizona President Robert Robbins announced that the university will end its furloughs "earlier than previously announced."

After first announcing its plans in April, UArizona officially put in place furloughs and pay cuts to its 15,000 employees on Aug. 10 to help combat a projected $250 million loss due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the furloughs originally set to be in effect through Aug. 8, 2021, Robbins announced in a letter shared Thursday that the furloughs will end a little sooner than expected.

"Our recruiting and retention efforts this summer and fall have yielded better than expected results in net tuition revenue, and this positive difference over projections will be applied to the FY2021 budget," the president said in the letter. "As a result, I am pleased to share with you that the Furlough and Furlough-based Salary Programs will end earlier than previously announced."

According to Robbins, the university's Business Affairs team is currently creating a plan and an official updated timeline for when the furloughs will be lifted.

While the dates are not yet finalized, UArizona's website says currently states that the furloughs will be in place through June 30, with the reductions for employees paid over the 9-month academic year ending on May 23.

"Despite this good news, we know the University continues to face long-term financial challenges stemming from the pandemic that will span years. I am so grateful to all units across the university for addressing significant financial shortfalls with great purpose and resolve," Robbins said. "We continue to pursue state and federal government support, to seek new avenues to achieve near- and long-term savings and revenue, and to explore feasible borrowing options, and we will continue to provide you with updates on our financial sustainability progress."

The Coalition for Academic Justice at the university announced Sept. 7 that some UArizona staff and facility established a union as a direct result of the recent furloughs.

Robbins' letter in its entirety can be read below.