UA in talks with local hotels to house COVID-19 infected students

TUCSON - The University of Arizona is working with local hotels to potentially house students who test positive for the Coronavirus.

News 4 Tucson confirmed the news with a university official Wednesday night.

This comes just two days after the Pima County Health Department recommended a shelter in place for those living on or near to campus as the university deals with a rise in cases.

According to the University of Arizona’s latest COVID-19 testing data,

since Sept. 5 more than 1,000 people affiliated with the university tested positive for the virus.

Students make up a majority of the cases.

UA Vice President of Communications, Holly Jensen, told News 4 Tucson’s Eric Fink, the campus is currently using three isolation dorms for infected students that are at 70 percent capacity.

A fourth isolation dorm is on the way.

In a statement to our newsroom Jensen said:

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University's contingency planning has included consideration of local properties for possible use as isolation space by students, either as supplement to on-campus dormitories designated for this use or for redundancy purposes. Although on-campus isolation capacity remains adequate, such contingency planning will continue.”

“If they keep testing at the rate that they’re testing it is very, very likely are going to be at capacity,” UA Journalism Professor Celeste de Gonzalez Bustamante said. “So, they do need to find another place for students who are testing positive.“

Bustamante believes this is the result of a plan to bring thousands of students back on campus during the pandemic.

“For the university to put all the blame on the students is really, really unfair,” she said. “Especially at this young age, that’s where we’re seeing the behavior of students gathering in large groups, are going to doing what students do.”

Bustamante contends the university is largely responsible for this recent spike.

“Certainly, yes, it’s unfortunate that students are not following the rules in some cases,” Bustamante said. “But if they weren’t here that situation would have been avoided completely, all together.”

Bustamante tells News 4 Tucson she just learned senior leadership may cancel spring break in hopes of minimizing the chances of another spike in cases.