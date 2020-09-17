Three injured in shooting at eastside apartment

TUCSON (KVOA) - Three people were injured in a shooting that occurred at an eastside apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, its officers were dispatched to Pebble Creek Apartments, located at 7001 E. Golf Links Rd. near Kolb Road after the department received a report of shots fired in the complex's parking lot at 12:17 p.m. Thursday.

TPD said the reports referenced people running away from the scene and a vehicle fleeing the area with a high rate of speed.

According to officials, shortly after the officers arrived at the apartment complex, Banner-University Medical Center admitted three men for gunshot wounds. Police said their injuries were non-life-threatening.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.

