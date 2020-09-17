Texas school assignment listed Kyle Rittenhouse as modern-day hero

DALLAS (CNN) - An accused killer a hero?

That's what a school assignment in Dallas, Texas is said to have implied.

An English assignment at W.T. White High School asked students to write about a modern-day hero.

Labeled hero for the modern age, part one of the assignment asked students to write a half-page biography on several people, including Gandhi, Malcolm X and Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse is the 17-year-old accused of killing two amid protests of the Jacob Blake police shooting in Wisconsin.

The sister of one student at the school says the assignment is concerning.

"It just completely calls into question the teacher's character their ability to teach students like my sibling in a way that is fair," Kristian, sibling of the student said. "That will not have consequences for my sibling speaking out about this."

George Floyd was also listed as an example of a hero for the modern age.

Dallas Independent School District officials say the assignment was not approved and has since been pulled.

It says the incident is under investigation.