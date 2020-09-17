Halloween will still happen in Southern Arizona, but with COVID-19 guidelines

TUCSON (KVOA) - COVID-19 has canceled many traditional events this year. But, Spooky Season 2020 is still happening.

On Sept. 15, Pima County Health Department released a few guidelines to help keep residents safe while celebrating Halloween.

Here's a list of spooky and fall events that are still happening this year.

If you have an event that you would like News 4 Tucson to add to the list, email digitalnewsteam@kvoa.com.

2020 Terror in the Corn: Opens Friday, Oct. 2 at Interstate 10 and Tangerine (Exit 240)

Terror has a new home this Halloween. Tangerine & I-10 is the new location for Tucson’s top haunted attraction! Visit... Posted by Terror in the Corn on Monday, September 14, 2020

Tucson Ghost Company, LLC

https://foxtucson.com/fox-ghost-tours-every-friday-in-october/We will be working with Fox Theatre again this year.... Posted by Tucson Ghost Company. LLC on Monday, September 14, 2020

Apple Annie's - Corn Maze: The maze is open DAILY! (End of September to October CLICK HERE for specific dates)

6405 W. Williams Road, Wilcox, Ariz.

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival: Oct. 3 - Oct. 31.

The Slaughter House: 1102 W. Grant Road.