Halloween will still happen in Southern Arizona, but with COVID-19 guidelines
TUCSON (KVOA) - COVID-19 has canceled many traditional events this year. But, Spooky Season 2020 is still happening.
On Sept. 15, Pima County Health Department released a few guidelines to help keep residents safe while celebrating Halloween.
Here's a list of spooky and fall events that are still happening this year.
2020 Terror in the Corn: Opens Friday, Oct. 2 at Interstate 10 and Tangerine (Exit 240)
Apple Annie's - Corn Maze: The maze is open DAILY! (End of September to October CLICK HERE for specific dates)
6405 W. Williams Road, Wilcox, Ariz.
Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival: Oct. 3 - Oct. 31.
The Slaughter House: 1102 W. Grant Road.