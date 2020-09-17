Bankruptcy possible for Dave & Buster’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA21) - A major chain of entertainment centers is teetering near bankruptcy.

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal warned that bankruptcy for Dave & Buster's was likely unless the Dallas-based firm secured a new deal with its lenders.

It said the company would implement 1,300 layoffs as a cost-cutting measure.

Like other restaurants, bars and entertainment complexes, Dave & Buster's has been hit hard by restrictions and changes in consumer patterns related to COVID-19.