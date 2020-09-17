Arizona reports ‘significantly higher number’ of COVID-19 cases Thursday

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Another 1,753 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, according to the state's dashboard.

Thirty-eight others lost their lives to the virus, ADHS says.

Arizona now reports 211,660 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,409 known deaths.

Thursday's dashboard shows a "significantly higher number of cases" compared to ADHS's recent numbers.

"This is a result of advancements in testing, and includes recently classified positive antigen cases dating back over the previous several months," ADHS said in a blog post.

For that reason, the state will be adding a significantly higher number of cases for the next couple of days, according to ADHS.

#Update: Today we are adding a significantly higher number of cases than our recent average: 1,753 new #COVID19 cases and 38 deaths are being added to the ADHS dashboard. (1/4) — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) September 17, 2020

Most of the labs being reported today are PCR tests, but we are also expanding how we define cases to include anyone with a positive antigen test in the probable case category. (3/4) — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) September 17, 2020

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

In Pima County, 676 more individuals tested positive for the virus.

As of Wednesday, 1,630,300 people have been tested for the virus in Arizona. Of those that have been processed, 10.8% have come back positive, according to ADHS.

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 10

20-44: 310

45- 54: 382

55- 64: 855

65+: 3,852

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 27,854

20 - 44: 102,749

45- 54: 32,246

55-64: 24,595

65 and older: 23,885

UNKNOWN: 331

Symptoms of the coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.