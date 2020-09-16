President Trump disputes health officials, sees mass vaccinations soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump openly contradicted the government’s top health experts on Wednesday, predicting a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus could be ready as early as next month and in mass distribution soon after.

That undermined the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whom Trump called “confused” in projecting a longer time frame.

Trump also disagreed with Dr. Robert Redfield about the effectiveness of protective masks — which the president recommends but almost never wears — and said he’d telephoned Redfield to tell him so.

Earlier in the day, the CDC sent all 50 states a “playbook” for distributing vaccine to all Americans free of charge, assuming one can be proven safe and effective.