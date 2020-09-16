McDonald’s offering free six-piece McNuggets Wednesday with launch of new spicy flavor

McDonald’s thinks you'll like its new spicy chicken McNuggets.

So much so, Ronald and the gang have you covered even if you don't.

Anyone who buys a six pack of the new nuggets gets a second six pack free.

That free pack can either be more spicy nuggets if you're pretty sure you'll dig them. Or the traditional version if you want some insurance.

That's why mickey d's is calling this promotion "Spicesurance."

Spicy nuggets are breaded with a tempura coating infused with cayenne and chili peppers.

Though there have been plenty of dipping sauces over the years, this is the first time the restaurant has flavored the nuggets themselves since they were introduced in 1983.

Speaking of sauce, there's a new one of those, too.

Mighty hot sauce has red pepper, spicy chilis and garlic.