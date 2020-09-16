16 TUSD schools receive grants to help fight hunger during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - One of the largest school districts in the Tucson area is responding to a surge in food assistance requests.

Sixteen Tucson Unified School Districts schools will receive $24,500 in grants from Albertsons, Safeway and the Albertsons and Safeway Foundation.

The Help Feed Families During the Crisis is a fundraiser to fight hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is part of the Albertsons/Safeway Nourishing Neighbors Community Relief Initiative.

The district says the funds will be used to purchase cold storage and sanitation equipment for its mobile 'Grab & Go' program.

'Grab & Go' provides daily meals to thousands of TUSD students.

“Many schools are experiencing unprecedented demand for nutrition assistance as the pandemic takes an economic and emotional toll on our students and people throughout our community,” said Lindsay Agular, TUSD Food Services Director. “We’re grateful that Albertsons and Safeway and the Albertsons and Safeway Foundation stepped up to help us meet the need.”