15-year-old charged in officer-involved shooting that resulted in injury of K9 officer

TUCSON (KVOA) - After medically cleared from the hospital, a 15-year-old was taken into custody Saturday in connection to Sept. 3's officer-involved shooting that resulted in the injury of a Tucson Police Department K9 officer.

At around 11 p.m. on Sept. 3, TPD pursued a 15-year-old male in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a local Quik Mart on July 31.

When the officers attempted to apprehend the 15-year-old, who reportedly had gang-affiliations, he ran away from the officers.

TPD then released K9 Tango to apprehend the 15-year-old. This resulted in the teen drawing a semi-automatic handgun, firing several rounds.

One of the responding officers returned fire, striking the teenage suspect. The 15-year-old was immediately medically treated and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The K9 officer, later identified as Tango, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. The canine is expected to make a full recovery.

The 15-year-old was booked into Pima County Jail on one count of armed robbery, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, and one count of animal abuse interfering with enforcement.

Another teen suspect of the robbery was identified by TPD as Simon Pancho. The 17-year-old was shot and killed while police attempted to apprehend him on Aug. 26 in connection to the robbery.

TPD has since released body cam footage of the Aug. 26 incident and the Sept. 3 arrest.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Although the Tucson Police Department has identified the suspect, News 4 Tucson has chosen not to identify him since he is a minor. News 4 Tucson has identified the juvenile Simon Pancho as he was shot and killed in connection to an officer-involved shooting.