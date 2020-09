TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Fire Department crews were dispatched to a eastside apartment in reference to a fire Monday morning.

According to TFD, the crews received a report of a fire at a complex in the 4800 block of East Pima Street of Swan Road.

TFD said the fire is under control and investigators are searching for the cause of the fire.

Fire investigators are on scene pic.twitter.com/0w5yBxZ4Eg — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) September 14, 2020

Details surrounding the blaze are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.