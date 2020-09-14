Protesters gather outside President Trump’s roundtable event in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Demonstrators supporting and opposing Donald Trump gathered peacefully outside a Phoenix resort where the president held a campaign event to court Latino voters.

Dozens of Trump supporters and a handful of critics gathered Monday on opposite sides of the entrance to the Arizona Grand Resort at the foot of South Mountain Park in Ahwatukee.

The crowds mostly dispersed after Trump's motorcade arrived in triple-digit heat. Arizona was long a Republican stronghold but Democrats have made inroads and it is now a top battleground. Democrat Joe Biden has said he plans to campaign in Arizona after Labor Day but he has not announced a date for a visit.