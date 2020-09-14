Pima County in need of election workers to help with presidential election

TUCSON (KVOA) - Ballots drop in the mail in our swing state Oct. 7.

Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez said even before COVID-19 around, 75 percent of Pima County voters chose to vote by mail.

Rodriguez said her department needs voters to help to make sure this presidential election runs smoothly.

“The public needs to engage to make sure we have a successful election year,” Rodriguez said. “But we need manpower. The only requirement is that you must be a registered voter.”

These are paid part-time jobs. In the past, the Recorder’s Office relied heavily on seniors to work.

However, due to the virus, some seniors are reluctant this fall.

Curbside ballot drop-off will be extended to two weeks at some Pima County locations starting Oct. 19.

“You know, they want the curbside to be able to drop it, but I need two people to stand out there and do it all day,” Rodriguez said.

The Pima County Elections staff also needs help at the processing center located at 6550 S. Country Club Rd. once ballots start coming in next month.

“When these yellow envelopes come back, we gotta send them through an envelope cutter, pull out the ballot affidavit and start signature checking,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez hopes community members will get involved this fall.

“This is a team effort,” she said. “Government has a responsibility to print the ballots, get the materials, do the training on that. But, what we’re looking for is people in the community to step up and help us with this volume.”

For a list of early voting and curbside drop off locations, click here.