Hobby Lobby to raise its minimum wage

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KVOA) - Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., is raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $17 starting next month.

The pay increase will take effect on Oct. 1.

In 2014, the retailer raised its full-time minimum hourly wage to $15.

“Because this year has presented so many challenges to our employees, we are very happy that we are able to provide pay increases to thousands of our associates before the Christmas season,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green.

There are currently 923 Hobby Lobby stores in the United States. The store was founded in 1972.

