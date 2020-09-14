AZ Bowl surprises Tucson teacher with $1,000 award

TUCSON (KVOA) - Apart from hosting two college football teams smacking helmets every year in Tucson, the Arizona Bowl also raises hundreds of dollars a year for local charities.

And the Arizona Bowl also played a part in this surprise for a teacher at Tanque Verde High School.

"You have been selected as your Big-Day Teacher of the Week," said AZ Bowl Executive Director Kym Adair as she and others surprised Mr. Jerry Frye while he conducted a class with his students. "With that comes $1,000 for you to use with your classroom."

Even the kids in his online Zoom class began to cheer.

Frye is receiving an award of $1,000 as an exemplary educator for the College Football Playoff Foundation's "Extra Yard for Teachers Week".

"I've been hearing for years about Mr. Frye, and how the children in his class love him and how he makes science so fun," Adair said. "When the CFP foundation gave us this $1,000 to donate, we decided to choose Mr. Frye."

Frye added, "It just makes me feel that all the hard work I've put in for these kids is being seen and recognized."

Over the last five years, the Arizona Bowl has raised almost $5 million for Tucson charities and continues its commitment to students and educators.