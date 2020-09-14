AmeriCorps, ASU team up to help distribute PPE to Pasqua Yaqui community

TUCSON (KVOA) - AmeriCorps volunteers teamed up with the ASU School of Social Work to prepare and distribute hundreds of helping hands care bags on the old Pasqua Yaqui pueblo near Oracle and Grant roads on Friday.

The bags include an assortment of essentials including personal protective equipment.

"We are doing a mask-up campaign and our own initiative - our own COVID(-19) initiative to make sure that keep our members safe," Francisco Valencia, Pascua Yaqui Tribe tribal secretary said. "I think timing couldn't have been any better as far the event being held here today, especially on a day of memorial."

Friday's event was part of the Thrive In The 05 Initiative, a collaboration between the city, Pima Community College and the San Ignacio Yaqui Council.