Jelly Belly founder hosts treasure hunt, winner gets candy factory

Jelly Belly founder hosts treasure hunt, winner gets candy factoryNew
The Jelly Belly founder is pulling off a Willy Wonka style treasure hunt.
Ahead of his retirement, David Klein is launching a golden ticket contest, where one lucky winner gets their very own candy factory.
The gold tickets are in the form of necklaces, with a verification code on them.
They are hidden in secret locations across the U.S.
Klein, who no longer owns Jelly Belly, says he is giving away a "candyman kitchens" in Florida to one grand prize winner.
Other winners will get $5,000.
It costs about $50 to receive the riddle to play.