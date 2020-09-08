Jelly Belly founder hosts treasure hunt, winner gets candy factory

The Jelly Belly founder is pulling off a Willy Wonka style treasure hunt.

Ahead of his retirement, David Klein is launching a golden ticket contest, where one lucky winner gets their very own candy factory.

The gold tickets are in the form of necklaces, with a verification code on them.

They are hidden in secret locations across the U.S.

Klein, who no longer owns Jelly Belly, says he is giving away a "candyman kitchens" in Florida to one grand prize winner.

Other winners will get $5,000.

It costs about $50 to receive the riddle to play.