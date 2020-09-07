President Trump expecting economic rebound by Election Day

WASHINGTON DC (AP) - President Donald Trump says he’s expecting a strong rebound in the third quarter, with a good economic report coming out just in time for the November election.

He held a Labor Day news conference to talk up the economy’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and to run down his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. Trump claims Biden’s policies would “destroy the economy.”

The U.S. economy has been steadily rebounding from its epic collapse in the spring as many businesses have reopened and rehired some laid-off employees. Yet the recovery is far from complete. Only about half the 22 million jobs that vanished in the pandemic have been recovered.