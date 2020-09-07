One killed, another arrested in shooting outside of southside gentlemen’s club

TUCSON (KVOA) - One man is dead and another is in police custody in connection to a shooting that occurred early Sunday on Tucson's south side.

At around 2 a.m. Sunday, Tucson Police Department received a report about a shooting in the parking lot of Christie's Cabaret, located at 6608 S. Tucson Blvd. near Valencia Road.

According to TPD, 33-year-old Sean Rashad-Odell Howell succumbed to injuries after he was allegedly shot by 25-year-old Dimitri Romero following a verbal argument involving the two and several other individuals.

Police said gang signs were thrown and a physical fight ensued between Howell and Romero prior to the shooting.

Officials say Romero allegedly fled the scene at a high rate of speed when Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies first arrived at the scene. After a police pursuit that resulted in a crash in the 100 block of West Missouri, PCSD took Romero into custody.

Shortly after the incident, TPD said Howell was reportedly dropped off at the hospital with life-threatening injuries by unknown individuals who reportedly did not wait to speak with the hospital staff or the police.

Police said "additional shots were then fired from multiple people in the parking lot." However, no other injuries have been reported at this time.

TPD said Howell reportedly has known gang affiliations. At this time, the shooting appears to be gang-related.

Romero was booked into Pima County Jail in connection tot he shooting. He was charged for first-degree murder and prohibited possessor.

Anyone with information about the incident or identities of the other individuals involved is advised to call 88-CRIME.