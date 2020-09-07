No new coronavirus-related deaths reported Monday in Arizona

No new coronavirus-related deaths reported Monday in ArizonaNew
PHOENIX (KVOA) - State health officials reported 198 additional coronavirus cases Monday and no virus-related deaths.
That brings the state’s documented totals to 205,964 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,219 known deaths.
Monday's dashboard shows "-2 deaths." According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, "this results from having no new deaths to report and our normal review process to remove duplicate records."
Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The data includes people who have recovered.
According to the state's data dashboard, 1,534,740 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 11.2% have come back positive. The percentage of positive tests continues to decline.
As of Sunday, 13% of ICU beds in use are COVID-19 patients, according to AZDHS.
Cases by county:
- Maricopa: 136,004
- Pima: 22,000
- Pinal: 9,981
- Santa Cruz: 2,775
- Cochise: 1,841
- Yuma: 12,333
- La Paz: 517
- Mohave: 3,762
- Yavapai: 2,369
- Coconino: 3,394
- Navajo: 5,659
- Gila: 1,132
- Graham: 766
- Greenlee: 59
- Apache: 3,372
- <20: 11
- 20-44: 301
- 45- 54: 362
- 55- 64: 823
- 65+: 3,722
- Less than 20 years: 26,146
- 20 - 44: 100,259
- 45- 54: 31,667
- 55-64: 24,177
- 65 and older: 23,391
- UNKNOWN: 324
Free masks will now be distributed at Tumamoc Hill during peak hours throughout September. The University of Arizona and Pima County Health Department are partnering to increase face mask use at the hill.
Flu season is coming up and some top health experts predict we could be hit with a "Twindemic:" A mixture of COVID-19 cases and the seasonal flu.
COVID-19 has made a big impact all across the country. Not just medically, but financially. Travel spending decreased 58% and revenue in Pima County is down $8.8 million dollars.
Gyms and bars aren't the only businesses gaining traction as southern Arizona continues to open back up amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Uber, the ride-sharing service, said the demand for rides has gone up since the shutdown.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hopes are dimming for another coronavirus relief bill from Washington as Congress returns to session. Talks between top Democrats and the Trump administration broke off last month and remain off track.
