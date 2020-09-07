No new coronavirus-related deaths reported Monday in Arizona

PHOENIX (KVOA) - State health officials reported 198 additional coronavirus cases Monday and no virus-related deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 205,964 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,219 known deaths.

Monday's dashboard shows "-2 deaths." According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, "this results from having no new deaths to report and our normal review process to remove duplicate records."

Along with 198 new cases, the Data Dashboard will show two fewer #COVID19 deaths than Sunday. This results from having no new deaths to report and our normal review process to remove duplicate records. (2/2) — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) September 7, 2020

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 1,534,740 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 11.2% have come back positive. The percentage of positive tests continues to decline.

As of Sunday, 13% of ICU beds in use are COVID-19 patients, according to AZDHS.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 136,004

Pima: 22,000

Pinal: 9,981

Santa Cruz: 2,775

Cochise: 1,841

Yuma: 12,333

La Paz: 517

Mohave: 3,762

Yavapai: 2,369

Coconino: 3,394

Navajo: 5,659

Gila: 1,132

Graham: 766

Greenlee: 59

Apache: 3,372

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 11

20-44: 301

45- 54: 362

55- 64: 823

65+: 3,722

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 26,146

20 - 44: 100,259

45- 54: 31,667

55-64: 24,177

65 and older: 23,391

UNKNOWN: 324

Other related news:

Tumamoc Hill

Free masks will now be distributed at Tumamoc Hill during peak hours throughout September. The University of Arizona and Pima County Health Department are partnering to increase face mask use at the hill. Click here more details.

Flu season is coming up and some top health experts predict we could be hit with a "Twindemic:" A mixture of COVID-19 cases and the seasonal flu. The solution to getting ahead of the COVID-19 problem isn't easy.

COVID-19 has made a big impact all across the country. Not just medically, but financially. Travel spending decreased 58% and revenue in Pima County is down $8.8 million dollars.

Gyms and bars aren't the only businesses gaining traction as southern Arizona continues to open back up amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Uber, the ride-sharing service, said the demand for rides has gone up since the shutdown.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hopes are dimming for another coronavirus relief bill from Washington as Congress returns to session. Talks between top Democrats and the Trump administration broke off last month and remain off track.

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Banner Health.

Additional Resources: