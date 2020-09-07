Iowa toddler suffers burns covering 60% of his body after trapped in house fire

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (CNN) — An Iowa toddler is fighting for his life after he was trapped in a fire Friday.

His grandfather says it was divine intervention that saved him.

Ezekiel Adkins, 17 months old, came into this world of a fighter.

"He started out he was low premature because he had a like a 300 heart rate," Dave Smith, Adkins' grandfather said. "They did an emergency c-section so he kind of come into this world with a little excitement."

He overcame that in his family a certain hell do it again.

"He's a pretty strong lad," Smith said.

The grandfather says the toddler was trapped in a fire in his council bluffs home Friday night firefighters rescued him and his 3-year-old brother Jameson from the flames.

James was treated for smoke inhalation. Nance light burns, but Ezekiel has burns covering 60 percent of his body.

"So he's got some deep burns. Crossed his buttocks," Smith said. "His back and back of his legs."

Smith says the young boy also has a lot of lung damage. He was flown to the St. Elizabeth Burn Center in Lincoln Friday night.

"He made it through the night, which was a miracle in itself," Smith said. "We're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel."

Saturday morning, medical officials flew him to the University of Iowa's Children's Hospital.

There they have a machine that can take carbon dioxide from his blood. Ezekiel hasn't needed it yet and he's taking a few breaths on his own. But the biggest concern now is trying to get blood flow in his legs.

"As with anything," Ezekiel's grandfather said. "We rely on God. Intercede for us. He is."

Smith says it was divine intervention that cruise saved his grandsons that night.

In a post shared to the Council Bluffs Fire Department's Facebook page, Fire Chief Justin James says the performance of Friday's fire is what they train for, saying "Last night. You were as good as it gets you gave a second chance to the victims with seconds to spare smith says first responders performed magnificently. He puts his trust in faith that his grandson will recover."

"He is a young man that has a lot of determination even for a young child. You can see it in his eyes," Smith said. "You can feel it when you're around him. I think it will become evident."

The family has a GoFundMe set up to cover the cost of his medical bills and treatment.