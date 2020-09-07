Indiana man pleads guilty to murdering wife in front of 8-year-old son

(WAVE/NBC News) An Indiana man pleaded guilty Thursday to the murder of his wife in front of their young son.

Judson Hoover, 50, of New Albany, pleaded guilty to one count of murder in Floyd County Superior Court.

Rebecca Hoover was last seen on August 2nd.

Later that month, Hoover’s eight-year-old son told an elementary school counselor that his father had killed his mother in their basement.

According to the probable cause affidavit, their son saw his father stomp on his mother 20 times and stab her in the stomach with a set of keys until she was bleeding and unconscious.

