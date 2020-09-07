DIGGING DEEPER: Suspect involved in Saturday’s officer-involved shooting was involved in previous incident

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The man who shot at Marana police officers on Saturday remains hospitalized.

The 31-year-old man was wounded when officers returned fire. It happened in the area of Ina and Thornydale roads.

The Digging Deeper Team checked into the suspect's background and learned this wasn't his first officer-involved-shooting.

Sources tell News 4 Tucson it was 31-year-old Tyler Dahlstrom who began shooting at four officers as he ran from the scene.

Officers returned fired.

He was wounded and the same officers who shot at him gave him first aid until paramedics arrived.

Dahlstrom was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

News 4 Tucson has learned that Dahlstrom was involved in a previous officer-involved-shooting with Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies in 2013.

He was a passenger in a car deputies tried to pull over at River Road and La Cholla Boulevard.

Dahlstrom got out of the vehicle and fled into another car driven by a friend.

Deputies pulled that one over and he again tried to run from the officers when he tripped and accidentally discharged a gun he was carrying.

Officers returned fire.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two and a half years, plus he was sentenced to another six and a half years for a previous incident that included drugs, vehicle theft, and weapons misconduct.

This occurred while he was out and got involved in the first officer-involved shooting. He was sentenced to nine years in prison.



A check with the Department of Corrections website showed Dahlstrom was released earlier this year.

While in prison, he was disciplined a number of times for violating prison rules that included theft, possession of a communications device, disobeying verbal and written orders.

When Dahlstrom is released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Pima County Jail on four counts of attempted homicide and being a prohibited possessor.