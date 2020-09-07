Crews continue to battle Whiteriver fires through Labor Day weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - As temperature scorch the desert over Labor Day weekend, fire crews continued to battle two fires burning in Whiteriver, Ariz. this weekend.

The Lofer Fire was caused by lightning and has burned 1,153 acres. The blaze burning 15 miles east of Whiteriver is currently 40% contained. Due to Saturday's rain, fire activity was low on Sunday. Firefighters will be conducting fire operations and the Lofer Fire remains within the containment lines.

The Flash Fire, which happened a few miles out of Lofer, burned 51 acres and is approximately 75% contained.

Firefighter and public safety is a priority as these fires are being contained. Residents are asked to avoid wildfire areas and access roads into the fire as the BIA 55 Road is closed to the public.

For more fire information, visit find BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management - Fort Apache Agency on Facebook or visit inciweb.nwcg.gov.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Ericka Rios.