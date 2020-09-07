California sets record for most acres burned in year with more than 2M acres burned so far

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires have burned more than 2 million acres in California this year, setting a record even as crews battled dozens of growing blazes across the state.

Officials say the most striking thing about the record is how early it was set — with the most dangerous part of the year ahead. The previous high was 1.96 million acres burned in 2018. Cal Fire began tracking in 1987.

Dry, hot winds are predicted to raise fire danger to critical levels in the coming days. Officials say the state’s power grid is strained and warned of possible outages if residents didn’t curtail their electricity usage.