Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta canceled over COVID-19 concerns

TUCSON (KVOA) - The coronavirus added another event to the canceled list.

The 10th annual Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta has been officially canceled. All games in Mesa, Las Vegas and Douglas are also canceled.

This year's baseball Fiesta was scheduled from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6 at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“We have been holding out hope that we can do the Fiesta but it just won’t work out. The state’s restrictions on venue attendance made it impossible this year. Our number one priority is the health of our players, fans, sponsors and staff. We’re hoping that in the near future that the scientists get closer to figuring things out. Once that happens, we will provide information on the 2021 Mexican Baseball Fiesta. We can get through this. Please wear your masks!” Mike Feder, President of the Mexican Baseball Fiesta

The “Fiesta” is the largest Latino sporting event in Tucson every year. Last year, the event attracted 16,012 fans, according to organizers. They say visiting teams and fans used over 2,000 room nights creating an economic impact in excess of $1 million.

For more information, visit www.MexicanBaseballFiesta.com.