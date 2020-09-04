Taco Bell is eliminating more menu items, including Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell is saying goodbye to some menu items.

The fast food chain is eliminating Mexican pizza, pico de gallo, and shredded chicken on Nov. 5.

Taco Bell says this move will make room for new innovation, like a tropical iced drink and a chicken chipotle melt.

Last month, Taco Bell got rid of several items, including the seven-layer burrito, the Nachos Supreme, and the Beefy Fritos Burrito. This was in an effort to be more efficient during the pandemic.

This time around, the restaurant says it is getting rid of the Mexican pizza to make good on its eco-friendly commitment.

Diced tomatoes are replacing the pico de gallo.

Taco Bell is overhauling its restaurants to focus on drive-thru and limit human interaction because of the coronavirus.