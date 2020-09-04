Rescue underway after dehydrated hiker reported in Picture Rocks

TUCSON (KVOA) - Emergency crews were dispatched to Picture Rocks Friday morning in reference to a hiker rescue.

According to officials, Pima County Sheriff's Department received a report that a woman hiking off-trail in Picture Rocks required emergency assistance. Authorities say the 25-year-old was reportedly dehydrated.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.

An Excessive Heat Warning was put in effect Friday morning for much of Southern Arizona. Tucson is expected to hit a high of 108 degrees on Friday.

The Excessive Heat Warning is expected to last through Monday evening.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.