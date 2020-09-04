Pima County, UArizona to hand out free masks at Tumamoc Hill

TUCSON (KVOA) - The rule remains the same. No mask, no hiking at Tumamoc Hill.

Free masks will now be distributed at the popular hiking spot during peak hours throughout September.

The University of Arizona and Pima County Health Department are partnering to increase facemask use on Tumamoc Hill.

Tumamoc Hill

The hill was first closed to the public on March 18. It reopened on May 25 with the implementation of new policies, like wearing a mask when hiking.

In July, UArizona said the hill faced a second possible closure as hikers were "not complying with the safety measures" implemented to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

After threatening to close the hill, the university began monitoring the number of walkers wearing face coverings. They say this helped determine whether to keep the hill open or temporarily close it again.

In August, the university said that "the percentage of morning walkers wearing masks had risen sharply to nearly 70%." Evening walkers were wearing masks at a lower rate, about 50%.

One month later, the problem remains.

On Friday, UArizona said that only about 30 to 40% of evening walkers are wearing face coverings while visiting the hill.

Schedule of mask distribution:

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 5:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. through the end of September.

Face coverings are required at all times when walking the hill.

For more information, visit covid19.arizona.edu/.