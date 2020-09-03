HAZMAT crews dispatched to Arizona State Prison Complex for possible fentanyl clean-up

TUCSON (KVOA) - HAZMAT crews have been dispatched to a southeast side prison complex after there was a potential fentanyl exposure at the facility.

According to Tucson Fire Department, its crews were dispatched to the Arizona State Prison Complex located at 10000 S. Wilmot Rd. near Old Vail Road Thursday afternoon in reference to a possible fentanyl clean-up.

Officials say multiple agencies are currently working the scene in order to safely clear the exposed room at the facility.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.