Fall Gem Show opens in Tucson with COVID-19 precaution measures

TUCSON (KVOA) - After the "JOGS Tucson Gem & Jewelry Show" was approved by the City of Tucson and the Pima County Health Department three weeks ago, the annual show is now open through Sunday at the Tucson Expo Center.

We don't know when (COVID-19) is going away," Irene Mayzenberg JOGS organizer said. "So we have to adjust to what is happening and live in a new environment."

Safety rules are being strictly enforced at the show.

Officials say more security has been added for the even, and there will be strict enforcement of the wearing of masks.

People have already been escorted out for not complying with the mask-wearing regulations.

Social distancing markers are also in multiple places along the floor of the Tucson Expo Center.

"It was supposed to be six feet," said Mayzenberg. "We made it seven to eight feet distancing."

"I think a lot of people have been really knowledgeable about how they need to take care of themselves first," said vendor Arthi Nihalani of Precious Treasures. "The customers are being careful. They're not touchy, feeling, so it's good. "

All COVID-19 safety precautions aside, vendors who have been struggling with so many closures, are grateful to be back at work.

"I am very, very thankful to the city of Tucson who gave permission for the JOGS show to do this show," Mike Karayan, who sells turquoise, said.

Nihalini said she is also mindful of social distancing while showing off her jewelry.

"(We're) just making sure that we aren't too close in proximity with customers," she said.

That is a shining example of the golden rule in this line of work: "Do unto others as you would have --GEM-- do to you."

Below is a statement issued by JOGS Tucson Gem & Jewelry Show Director Yelen Masenkno.