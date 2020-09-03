Fall Gem Show opens in Tucson with COVID-19 precaution measures

Fall Gem Show opens in Tucson with COVID-19 precaution measuresNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - After the "JOGS Tucson Gem & Jewelry Show" was approved by the City of Tucson and the Pima County Health Department three weeks ago, the annual show is now open through Sunday at the Tucson Expo Center.
We don't know when (COVID-19) is going away," Irene Mayzenberg JOGS organizer said. "So we have to adjust to what is happening and live in a new environment."
Safety rules are being strictly enforced at the show.
Officials say more security has been added for the even, and there will be strict enforcement of the wearing of masks.
People have already been escorted out for not complying with the mask-wearing regulations.
Social distancing markers are also in multiple places along the floor of the Tucson Expo Center.
"It was supposed to be six feet," said Mayzenberg. "We made it seven to eight feet distancing."
"I think a lot of people have been really knowledgeable about how they need to take care of themselves first," said vendor Arthi Nihalani of Precious Treasures. "The customers are being careful. They're not touchy, feeling, so it's good. "
All COVID-19 safety precautions aside, vendors who have been struggling with so many closures, are grateful to be back at work.
"I am very, very thankful to the city of Tucson who gave permission for the JOGS show to do this show," Mike Karayan, who sells turquoise, said.
Nihalini said she is also mindful of social distancing while showing off her jewelry.
"(We're) just making sure that we aren't too close in proximity with customers," she said.
That is a shining example of the golden rule in this line of work: "Do unto others as you would have --GEM-- do to you."
Below is a statement issued by JOGS Tucson Gem & Jewelry Show Director Yelen Masenkno.
"We are grateful to the City of Tucson for allowing us to conduct a Show because it gives our exhibitors, their employees and all the buyers' hope. All local businesses and Tucson economy will be positively impacted (restaurants, hotels, car rental services, grocery stores and many more).
Our JOGS exhibitors and attendees are thrilled to start conducting business after a long break and to support economy to get back on track! Our vendors shared with us that they were waiting to start participating in the trade shows which is the main part of their business operations, and were be able to rehire some of their employees.
We are getting many calls from the local and out of state retailers who are glad to finally see their gem and jewelry suppliers, manufacturers, jewelry designers, and miners and start conducting business again. Even thou some of our international exhibitors could not make to the show due to the travel restrictions we have a wide diversity of products presented at the event.
Minerals, gems, huge geodes, crystals, silver and gold jewelry, diamonds, Swarovski crystals, gems, cabochons, chains, findings - everything that retailers and private buyers are looking for to re-stock and get ready for the holiday season.
Our JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show will look different this year, with safety protocols to reduce Covid-19 transmission risk:
1. Face masks are required on the show floor at all times, no exceptions. Pima County Police will be on-site to enforce the mask/face covering mandate at the Event.
2. Capacity management to reduce crowd sizes will be enforced. We welcome everyone but want to let you know about the potential for lines. We advise you to pre-print your show badges/passes to eliminate waiting in registration lines.
3. Frequent disinfection and throughout cleaning of high-traffic areas/ surfaces will be regularly performed.
4. Hand sanitizer stations will be sited throughout the JOGS Tucson Show.
5. Wide aisles between booths will promote practicing 6-foot social distancing.
6. Temperature checks will take place for all attendees of the JOGS Tucson Show upon entry of the Tucson Expo Center.
The safety of our JOGS Show attendees and exhibitors is our priority!"