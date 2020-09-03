Banner Poison experts warn of dangerous ‘Benadryl Challenge’

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you're on TikTok, you might have heard of the "Benadryl Challenge". It's one of the latest trends putting teen lives in danger, according to experts.

On Thursday, the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center sent out a news release warning the community about the potentially fatal challenge.

In August, Oklahoma reported a fatality related to this challenge. A 15-year-old reportedly died from an overdose of Benadryl.

Diphenhydramine, known as Benadryl, is an antihistamine commonly used to treat seasonal allergies or allergic reactions.

Banner Poison says that "using more than minimal therapeutic and recommended doses produces toxic and potentially life-threatening effects."

Reportedly, this trend challenges teens to take enough of this medication to hallucinate.

"Unfortunately, the amount needed to produce hallucinations can be fatal," Banner Poison said.

Maureen Roland, RN, is the managing director of the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center.

Roland urges parents to be aware of these "dangerous challenges" on social media platforms. Parents should talk to their children about the risks of participating in such challenges.

Since Jan. 1, the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center has received 380 exposure calls related to intentional ingestion of antihistamines, the center said. Nearly all required hospitalization in a critical care unit.

If you or a loved one believe there has been an exposure to any poison, medication or chemical, please call the poison center immediately at 1-800-222-1222. The poison centers can assist in evaluating and managing the situation, and help determine if it is necessary to seek additional medical attention.