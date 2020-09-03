Arizona logs 1,091 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 65 deaths

Arizona logs 1,091 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 65 deathsUpdated
PHOENIX (KVOA) - State health officials reported 1,091 additional coronavirus cases Thursday and 65 more virus-related deaths.
That brings the state’s documented totals to 203,953 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,130 known deaths.
Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The data includes people who have recovered.
According to the state's data dashboard, 1,490,996 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 11.4% have come back positive. The percentage of positive tests continues to decline.
As of Wednesday, 14% of ICU beds in use are COVID-19 patients, according to AZDHS.
Cases by county:
- Maricopa: 135,109
- Pima: 21,443
- Pinal: 9,744
- Santa Cruz: 2,761
- Cochise: 1,832
- Yuma: 12,269
- La Paz: 512
- Mohave: 3,675
- Yavapai: 2,342
- Coconino: 3,355
- Navajo: 5,631
- Gila: 1,122
- Graham: 744
- Greenlee: 58
- Apache: 3,355
- <20: 11
- 20-44: 296
- 45- 54: 359
- 55- 64: 810
- 65+: 3,654
- Less than 20 years: 25,675
- 20 - 44: 99,333
- 45- 54: 31,463
- 55-64: 23,986
- 65 and older: 23,178
- UNKNOWN: 318
Other related news:
- Tucson Medical Center has modified its visitor policy. Patients can now reunite with their loved ones. Click here to see the new policies.
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the antibody test developed by University of Arizona researchers on Wednesday. For more information and to registration for the free test is available, visit covid19antibodytesting.arizona.edu.
- The Sports Medicine Advisory Committee met with the AIA Executive Board about its proposed guidelines for a return to play, while taking into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic.
Symptoms of Coronavirus:
Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Seek emergency medical care immediately if:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.
Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201
