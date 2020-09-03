Arizona logs 1,091 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 65 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - State health officials reported 1,091 additional coronavirus cases Thursday and 65 more virus-related deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 203,953 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,130 known deaths.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 1,490,996 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 11.4% have come back positive. The percentage of positive tests continues to decline.

As of Wednesday, 14% of ICU beds in use are COVID-19 patients, according to AZDHS.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 135,109

Pima: 21,443

Pinal: 9,744

Santa Cruz: 2,761

Cochise: 1,832

Yuma: 12,269

La Paz: 512

Mohave: 3,675

Yavapai: 2,342

Coconino: 3,355

Navajo: 5,631

Gila: 1,122

Graham: 744

Greenlee: 58

Apache: 3,355

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 11

20-44: 296

45- 54: 359

55- 64: 810

65+: 3,654

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 25,675

20 - 44: 99,333

45- 54: 31,463

55-64: 23,986

65 and older: 23,178

UNKNOWN: 318

Other related news:

Patient in a hospital bed, Photo Date: 7/10/2020

Tucson Medical Center has modified its visitor policy. Patients can now reunite with their loved ones. Click here to see the new policies.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the antibody test developed by University of Arizona researchers on Wednesday. For more information and to registration for the free test is available, visit covid19antibodytesting.arizona.edu.

The Sports Medicine Advisory Committee met with the AIA Executive Board about its proposed guidelines for a return to play, while taking into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic.

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

